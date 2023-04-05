Bismarck & Mandan Public Schools, BSC to remain closed Wednesday

Winter weather impacting schools
Winter weather impacting schools(MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has canceled all in-person learning for Wednesday, April 5 due to the ongoing winter weather conditions.

With no travel currently advised and strong wind gusts expected, Bismarck Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day to help ensure the safety of students and staff. Correspondence explaining how to participate in virtual learning activities will be shared with families via email.

Mandan Public Schools will also hold a virtual learning day on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Bismarck State College campus will remain closed on Wednesday, and all classes and events will be canceled. Only designated essential personnel should report for work. They say that classes and normal operations will resume on Thursday.

For a full list of closings and delays across the region, click here.

