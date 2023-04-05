Bismarck business stays open during blizzard for last-minute shoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rush for blizzard supplies is on. Many area businesses are closed, but Ace Hardware in Bismarck is open and ready for the last-minute dash.

The employees at Ace Hardware are ready for customers like Danielle Monzelowsky.

”Today, I’m shopping for a scoop shovel because I don’t have one in my car, and I have a feeling I’ll need it,” said Bismarck resident Danielle Monzelowsky.

Manager Samuel Hintz says this is pretty typical shopping behavior during a storm.

”It seems like people don’t even want to buy shovels or snow blowers unless it is already snowing outside,” said Hintz.

Gary Barbie says he’s worked here for 17 years.

”Sometimes I’ve driven like one block at a time just kind of trying to see because it’s blizzard conditions. You can hardly see, and you wonder, ‘Am I crazy?’” joked Ace Hardware Paint Specialist Gary Barbie.

In his longstanding career as a paint specialist, Barbie says there’s rarely been a time he hasn’t made it in to help those in need of a snow day craft.

”I came in to buy some paint because I’m going to do some craft projects. I’m going to be stuck at home a couple days, and I thought I’d get some projects done,” said Bismarck resident Shiela Mugaas.

The Ace team says they don’t mind working because even a toggle bolt can help someone in the same boat.

”I know it’s hard for them to stay open during this time, but it’s great because then I can keep on working. It makes everything a little bit better,” said Bismarck resident Benjamin Hafner.

Hintz says whatever the problem and no matter the storm, he and his team want to be there to help.

”We had a guy come in at eight in the morning right away when we opened because he needed a lightbulb. Those projects don’t go away just because it’s snowing outside,” said Hintz.

Hintz says working is no problem if it means they remain the most helpful hardware folks.

All 10 employees plan to head in Wednesday, weather permitting.

