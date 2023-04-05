Bill looking to change cloud seeding operations in North Dakota voted down by Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A bill that would have made changes to cloud seeding operations in North Dakota was killed in the Senate this week.



House Bill 1166 would have required seeding to stop when the core of a storm crosses into a county that doesn’t participate in seeding and required a county election to extend the program.



It also would have prohibited state funds from being used for the program. Currently, counties cover two-thirds of the funding, with the rest being given by the state.



The Senate Agriculture and Veterans Affairs Committee did not make a recommendation on the bill. It was voted down on the floor in a 14-33 decision.



“It would be kind of like taking away some of the water management tools in the east. It’s a program that really mostly affects far western North Dakota because of the arid and dry climate, so I would hope we would reject this bill and let the program continue,” said Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck.



Currently, five counties participate in weather modification: Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail, Bowman, and Slope.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot, who said residents in Ward County voted to terminate the program in 2020.



Senator Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, called the bill an attempt by Ward County to eliminate the program for everyone else.



“These counties made their decision that they want the program to continue. They want the UND pilots flying the missions, they want the enhanced rainfall that they think it brings to their area, and they have voted on it to keep it in place,” said Bekkedahl.



The bill was originally written to require adjacent counties to approve operations before they could start.



