Arraignment to be rescheduled for suspect charged in multi-county pursuit

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 18-year-old suspect charged in a multi-county pursuit in February ending with a crash in downtown Minot will need to get a new attorney.

Joshua Chambers faces 18 total charges, including 13 felonies, in the Feb. 25 incident.

Chambers appeared in district court in Minot Wednesday for what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing and arraignment, but his public defender Thomas Burckhard notified the court he would have to withdraw from the case due to conflicts with his schedule.

Investigators said Chambers led authorities on a pursuit that began in Underwood, through McLean and Ward Counties, before crashing into multiple sheriff’s deputies’ vehicles in downtown Minot.

According to the McLean and Ward County Sheriffs, two deputies were treated for minor injuries, and a juvenile passenger in the suspect vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Chambers will be assigned a new attorney through the North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents, and the hearing will be rescheduled. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Two others in the vehicle have pleaded out to lesser charges.

