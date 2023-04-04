Two teens killed in truck versus train collision
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two teens were killed Monday night near Williston when a train collided into their pickup truck.
It happened around 8:00 pm near Springbrook.
State Highway Patrol says the Dodge Ram truck came to a marked railroad crossing with no safety arms, and did not stop for the train.
The Amtrak train crashed into the truck, pushing it down and off the tracks.
Both passengers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. The driver, also 17, is in critical condition at Minot Trinity Hospital.
Highway Patrol reports that no seatbelts were in use.
