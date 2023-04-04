Telehealth accessibility after COVID, restrictions could be reinstated

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Telehealth became a vital part of healthcare during the pandemic, but these services were around before COVID took hold.

Medicare relaxed telehealth restrictions to make doctor visits safer, but policies are shifting.

The national COVID-19 public health emergency will be ending soon, which concerns some medical providers about how this will affect the accessibility of telehealth.

Doctor Emejulu is a psychiatrist with Elbowoods Memorial Health Center in New Town, North Dakota, but lives in Texas.

For three weeks out of a month, he meets clients digitally.

He says while he likes in-person visits, they are not convenient.

“I still believe a lot of benefits far outweigh the negatives when it comes to telehealth visits. I think it’s here to stay,” said Dr. Izuchukwu Emejulu.

The Biden administration had planned to end the COVID-19 public health emergency in May, though the U.S. Senate passed a bill last week to end it earlier sending it to President Biden’s desk.

The president has said he disagreed with the bill but would sign it.

The administration has extended telehealth flexibilities through the end of next year.

