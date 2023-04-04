Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police detained a man after a standoff Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the North Bismarck Walmart after reports came in about a man making threatening statements to himself and others. The man was located and negotiations were made allowing him to exit his car.
He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
