Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police detained a man after a standoff Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the North Bismarck Walmart after reports came in about a man making threatening statements to himself and others. The man was located and negotiations were made allowing him to exit his car.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.