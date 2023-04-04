One dead, two hurt following house fire in Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – One person is dead and two people were hurt, including an officer, following a house fire in downtown Belcourt over the weekend.

According to a report from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, first responders were called to a house fire in the early morning hours of April 1.

Investigators said a body was discovered in the burnt private residence.

The tribe said a 38-year-old man, as well as a reporting officer, were treated for injuries from the fire at a local hospital, and released.

The identity of the victim is unclear, along with whether they died from the fire. Your News Leader has reached out to a spokesperson for the FBI and will update this story as we learn more.

The FBI is leading the investigation, and they are assisted by eight different local, state, tribal and federal agencies.

