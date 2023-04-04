One dead, two hurt following house fire in Belcourt

House fire in Belcourt on April 1
House fire in Belcourt on April 1(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – One person is dead and two people were hurt, including an officer, following a house fire in downtown Belcourt over the weekend.

According to a report from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, first responders were called to a house fire in the early morning hours of April 1.

Investigators said a body was discovered in the burnt private residence.

The tribe said a 38-year-old man, as well as a reporting officer, were treated for injuries from the fire at a local hospital, and released.

The identity of the victim is unclear, along with whether they died from the fire. Your News Leader has reached out to a spokesperson for the FBI and will update this story as we learn more.

The FBI is leading the investigation, and they are assisted by eight different local, state, tribal and federal agencies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly rollover crash in Ward County
Icy roads a factor in deadly rollover crash in Ward County
Blizzard Warning for most
Tue. AM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Fatal vehicle versus train crash near Williston
Two teens killed in pickup versus train collision in Williams County
Highway Hurdles
Highway hurdles: how ND DOT decides to close the interstates
Winter weather impacting schools
Bismarck Public Schools cancel in-person learning for Tuesday

Latest News

ND Senate
ND Senate advances bill overhauling state employees’ benefits
Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline in Burleigh County
Burleigh County Commission asking PSC to postpone pipeline permits
Senate advances trans bills
ND Senate advances eight trans-related bills
Bismarck police at north Walmart Tuesday
Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending