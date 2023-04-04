ND Senate advances eight trans-related bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, the House failed to override the governor’s veto on a bill prohibiting pronoun requirements. But other bills relating to transgender people had a different fate.

We’ve been talking about it all session. There has been a wave of legislation that will impact the lives of transgender people. And Monday, we got some insight into a lot of laws as the Senate advanced eight trans-related bills.

House Bill 1254 makes it illegal to provide gender-affirming care to minors.

House Bill 1249 and House Bill 1489 prohibit trans girls and women from participating in female sports.

House Bill 1473 and House Bill 1522 require state entities, including K-12 schools and public college dorms, as well as prisons and jails, to have gender-specific bathrooms and prevent schools from implementing policies related to the use of preferred gender pronouns.

House Bill 1297 prohibits people from changing the sex on their birth certificate.

House Bill 1474 defines “male,” “female,” and “sex” in legal and policy contexts.

And House Concurrent Resolution 3010 encourages public schools and vital statistics agencies to differentiate sexes based on biological sex at birth.

Some of the bills will head straight to the governor’s desk, while others will head back to the House for concurrence on amendments. All of them passed with veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

