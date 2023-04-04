ND Senate advances bill overhauling state employees’ benefits

ND Senate
ND Senate(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The future is uncertain for pension-style retirement plans for new state employees.

Lawmakers advanced a bill that would transition the state to a 401(k)-style plan from a pension-style plan. It would be the most expensive bill in state history at about $5.5 billion over the next 20 years, and after a lengthy discussion Tuesday, lawmakers voted to approve it.

“Philosophically, I don’t believe that the risk of the market performance for an individual’s retirement should be borne by every North Dakotan and none of that risk borne by the employee,” said Senator Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

”I have never heard anybody complain about being on a defined benefit plan. I’ve heard a lot of people complain about being on a defined contribution plan,” said Senator Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

Next, House Bill 1040 goes to the appropriations committee. The final decision on this issue will likely be one of the last made when the session ends later this month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly rollover crash in Ward County
Icy roads a factor in deadly rollover crash in Ward County
Blizzard Warning for most
Tue. AM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Fatal vehicle versus train crash near Williston
Two teens killed in pickup versus train collision in Williams County
Highway Hurdles
Highway hurdles: how ND DOT decides to close the interstates
Winter weather impacting schools
Bismarck Public Schools cancel in-person learning for Tuesday

Latest News

House fire in Belcourt on April 1
One dead, two hurt following house fire in Belcourt
Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline in Burleigh County
Burleigh County Commission asking PSC to postpone pipeline permits
Senate advances trans bills
ND Senate advances eight trans-related bills
Bismarck police at north Walmart Tuesday
Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending