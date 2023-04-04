Minot Hot Tots open call for mascot name submissions

Hot Tots mascot naming competition
Hot Tots mascot naming competition(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s newest baseball team already has its name, but now the mascot needs one.

The Minot Hot Tots are now accepting name submissions for the team’s mascot.

The team will accept submissions until April 10 and fans can vote on the finalists from April 12-21.

Fans can currently enter their name submission on the Hot Tots website.

The first person to submit the idea for the winning name will receive a mascot appearance at an event, a plushie of the mascot and four tickets to opening day.

When the finalists are chosen, fans can vote for their favorite choice on Your News Leader’s website.

The Hot Tots begin their inaugural season on May 29 against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning
Mon. PM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Semi strikes combine on I-94 near New Salem on Saturday
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
ND Legislature defeats two more eminent domain bills
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: spring light goose conservation order through May 14

Latest News

bismarck
Blizzard will bring major to extreme impacts for parts of ND Tuesday – Wednesday (4/3/23 Evening Weather)
Photo from kgwn.tv
ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on increased speed limit on the interstates
ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on preferred pronoun bill
Highway Hurdles
Highway hurdles: how ND DOT decides to close the interstates