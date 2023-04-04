Minot Hot Tots open call for mascot name submissions

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s newest baseball team already has its name, but now the mascot needs one.

The Minot Hot Tots are now accepting name submissions for the team’s mascot.

The team will accept submissions until April 10 and fans can vote on the finalists from April 12-21.

Fans can currently enter their name submission on the Hot Tots website.

The first person to submit the idea for the winning name will receive a mascot appearance at an event, a plushie of the mascot and four tickets to opening day.

When the finalists are chosen, fans can vote for their favorite choice on Your News Leader’s website.

The Hot Tots begin their inaugural season on May 29 against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field.

