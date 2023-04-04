Icy roads a factor in deadly rollover crash in Ward County

Icy roads in deadly rollover
Icy roads in deadly rollover(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Williston girls were killed in a rollover crash late Monday night on icy roads.

State troopers say a Williston woman, 34, lost control on scattered ice on Highway 2 at about 11:45 p.m.

It happened near mile marker 115 in Ward County.

The driver and her two passengers, who are 12 and 13, were thrown from the truck when it rolled. One girl was then hit by an oncoming vehicle. Law enforcement say no one in the truck was wearing seatbelts.

While the girls were pronounced dead at the scene, the driver was seriously injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and charges may be pending.

