‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning for most
Mon. PM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Semi strikes combine on I-94 near New Salem on Saturday
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
ND Legislature defeats two more eminent domain bills
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: spring light goose conservation order through May 14

Latest News

Mike Schmitz
Bismarck mayor outlines priorities for 2024 city budget
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Ex-Maryland political aide captured, wounded after manhunt
Fairview High School students with "Today" co-host Craig Melvin
Fairview High School students spend week on east coast, end up on ‘Today’
Telehealth accessibility after COVID, restrictions could be reinstated
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges