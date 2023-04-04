I-94 between Bismarck and Fargo closed due to blizzard conditions

I-94 Closed
I-94 Closed(MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation said Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo closed at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday due to blizzard conditions.

Interstate 29 is also closed between Fargo and the South Dakota border, and U.S. Highway 281 between Jamestown and the S.D. border is closed as of 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

Additionally, numerous state highways are closed in southeastern North Dakota, so check the DOT travel map for the latest information.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

Several state highways are also under a no travel advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are encouraged not to travel in these areas.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

