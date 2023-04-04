Fairview High School students spend week on east coast, end up on ‘Today’

FAIRVIEW, Mont. (KUMV) - Last week was very eventful for the juniors and seniors at Fairview High School, who took a field trip out east.

They visited Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and New York as part of the “Explore America” program. Along with visiting landmarks like the Supreme Court and Statue of Liberty, they also ended up getting a couple of shout-outs from the cast of NBC’s “TODAY.” Junior Rowan Bushnell said it was a fun change of pace compared to an ordinary week.

“It’s just so different from day-to-day monotony, just being able to go out there and do crazy things. I’ll remember for the rest of my life, especially with my friends,” said Bushnell.

The program is usually aimed at juniors who are learning U.S. History. Teacher Faith Oakland said this year’s seniors were given the opportunity to come along since the trip was canceled in 2022, making it more exciting for everyone.

“It was just a big group of friends having a good time,” said Bushnell.

Students also attended a New York Knicks basketball game, met with Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, and watched a Broadway musical.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.