Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning for most
Tue. AM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Icy roads in deadly rollover
Icy roads a factor in deadly rollover crash in Ward County
Fatal train crash near Williston
Two teens killed in pickup versus train collision in Williams County
Highway Hurdles
Highway hurdles: how ND DOT decides to close the interstates
Winter weather impacting schools
Bismarck Public Schools cancel in-person learning for Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump in New York City courtroom for arraignment
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
ND Today: Refresh Your Pantry
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 4/04/2023
Blizzard in North Dakota
Burgum signs bill granting emergency aid to help cover extraordinary snow removal costs