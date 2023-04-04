Creating space at Seeds of Hope with a remodel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All of the blizzards this winter season have forced people to be creative with the time they’ve time stuck inside. Spring cleaning is one thing many of us postpone this time of year, but Mother Nature is making it difficult to keep ignoring household chores. One thrift store is expecting to receive more items.

Snow isn’t going to be the only thing overflowing soon. Seeds of Hope is prepping for an influx of donated items as spring cleaning begins.

“It’s surprising. Sometimes we will get nothing when it’s nice outside and then people want to drop off when it is snowing,” said Corey Bloom, dock lead.

To dig into more inventory, the store is going through a remodel by adding an elevator to access the downstairs, more space for retail and adding a larger dock to increase donation time and space.

“The community is so overly generous, and we just need some more areas to process everything,” said Michelle Erickson, executive director of the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Relicts of the past can be unearthed and sometimes found in donation boxes. Recently, Civil War-era dolls and a five-to-six-thousand-dollar Minnesota Vikings memorabilia collection were donated.

“It was really amazing and the gentleman that dropped it off was just a really nice member of the community and he was just not collecting anymore. Instead of selling it himself or something like that he decided to give it to us,” said Bloom.

All the proceeds from the store go to the Abused Adult Resource Center. Last year, the Center used some of that money to help 177 victims of sexual abuse.

“Us having 177 of the 1,377 that the state reported from all the domestic violence and sexual centers is pretty huge,” said Erickson.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 24/7 hotline at 1-866-341-7009.

The Abused Adult Resource Center is holding special events this month to raise money for the facility: “A Concert for Courage” at Laughing Sun on April 8 and a 5K Race to Zero on April 15.

