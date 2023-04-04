Burleigh County Commission asking PSC to postpone pipeline permits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission is writing a letter to the Public Service Commission asking them to postpone approving permits for Summit Carbon Solutions.

A federal agency is coming out with new safety standards for CO2 pipelines.

Commission members say they may need to revise the pipeline zoning ordinance they passed last month if new measures are put in place.

Commissioner Brian Bitner says rather than telling the PSC to postpone issuing giving permits, they should simply deny the pipeline altogether.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.