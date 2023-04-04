Bismarck mayor outlines priorities for 2024 city budget

Mike Schmitz
Mike Schmitz(kfyr)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a good part of the year for the city of Bismarck to figure out and finalize its budget for the upcoming year. Mayor Mike Schmitz outlined several priorities he is looking at.

Schmitz said with money being used for updates to water and wastewater treatment plants, and the possibility of land acquisition for a new police station, the budget for 2024 could be tight. He suggested a change in policy to decrease the city’s reserve fund from 60% to 30%. The money released would help fund the new projects.

“That would free up reserve dollars to then be utilized for our pending fire station build so we don’t have to worry about tax rate increases for that. That is coming sooner rather than later,” said Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The city is in the process of finalizing new utility rates. Mayor Schmitz suggested that a portion of the city’s reserve fund could be used to help take a small bite out of increases in utility bills. For every million dollars invested from the reserve fund into water needs, residents could see 30 cents taken off their monthly utility bill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning for most
Mon. PM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Semi strikes combine on I-94 near New Salem on Saturday
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
ND Legislature defeats two more eminent domain bills
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: spring light goose conservation order through May 14

Latest News

hot tots
Minot Hot Tots open call for mascot name submissions
new director
Minot Park District’s executive director vacancy filled
called up
First News at Six Sportscast 4/3/23
spring football
Catching up with new UMary coach Shann Schillinger
speed limit fails
ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on increased speed limit on the interstates