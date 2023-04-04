Bismarck mayor outlines priorities for 2024 city budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a good part of the year for the city of Bismarck to figure out and finalize its budget for the upcoming year. Mayor Mike Schmitz outlined several priorities he is looking at.

Schmitz said with money being used for updates to water and wastewater treatment plants, and the possibility of land acquisition for a new police station, the budget for 2024 could be tight. He suggested a change in policy to decrease the city’s reserve fund from 60% to 30%. The money released would help fund the new projects.

“That would free up reserve dollars to then be utilized for our pending fire station build so we don’t have to worry about tax rate increases for that. That is coming sooner rather than later,” said Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The city is in the process of finalizing new utility rates. Mayor Schmitz suggested that a portion of the city’s reserve fund could be used to help take a small bite out of increases in utility bills. For every million dollars invested from the reserve fund into water needs, residents could see 30 cents taken off their monthly utility bill.

