Adam Basil withdraws from 2023 iMagicon due to filming schedule; Poonam Basu joins lineup

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Organizers with iMagicon announced that actor and stuntman Adam Basil would no longer be appearing due to a conflict with his filming schedule.

Award-winning actress Poonam Basu will instead appear at this year’s con.

Basu is known for her role as “Klee” in the video game Genshin Impact. She also voiced roles in the UglyDolls movies, as well as TV roles in the shows “Baskets,” “Parks and Rec,” and more.

Basu will appear all three days of iMagicon, which runs April 28-30 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Information on schedule and tickets can be found on the iMagicon website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.