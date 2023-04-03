Snowy Easter egg hunt held to raise money for a good cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Easter may not be for another week, but some are already celebrating.

At Cottonwood Park in Bismarck, Easter came early as The Kid’s Therapy Center hosted its first Eggstravagant Easter Event. Kids carried their easter baskets and were ready for the egg hunt to begin. Fox, Aidan and Nicola were dreaming about what could be inside.

“Candy and money!” said Fox Keller, Aidan Frederick and Nicola Windshee, of Bismarck.

The Kid’s Therapy Center collected free-will donations to support a new non-profit called The Roundtable Children’s Mental Health Association.

“To raise money for children and families who need financial assistance for mental health services,” said Valerie Meyers, mental health counseling supervisor at The Kid’s Therapy Center LLC.

Perhaps the biggest attractions at the Easter event was the monster truck. Kids were able to get up close and personal with it and also get photographs. Some kids couldn’t contain their excitement.

“That was cool, that was massive, how does someone get into the monster truck?” said Fox Keller, Aidan Frederick and Nicola Windshee, of Bismarck.

Parents watched from the sidelines as their kids put egg after egg into their baskets. Local businesses and families donated the 11,000 eggs in the field.

“We are hoping that the kids have fun, that’s the most important thing. Families are able to get out in this nice weather and get some eggs and pictures with the monster truck,” said Meyers.

Children and their families walked away with some Easter spirit.

The Kid’s Therapy Center is hoping next year there will not be a lot of snow and they can expand their Easter event and have more booths and activities.

