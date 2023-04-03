New business in Bismarck: Oxbow Iron Gym

Tyler Mack, owner of Oxbow Iron Gym
Tyler Mack, owner of Oxbow Iron Gym(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For people looking for a new gym, Bismarck has a new spot. Oxbow Iron Gym just opened a month ago and owner Tyler Mack is excited to have people fill it up.

He wanted a local gym to have an atmosphere that is for bodybuilders, power lifters, strong man competition training, and general fitness. Mack also allows personal trainers to train their own clients in the gym for a base rate.

“I want to create a community of like-minded people that want to help each other in the gym. So, just more of a home feeling kind of a gym where you can help each other,” said Mack.

Patrons interested in purchasing memberships or day passes can do so on their website, or reach out to them on Facebook or Instagram. Couples memberships, single memberships, and daily passes are available, but they’re looking to expand.

The gym is open 24 hours and is located at 801 East Front Avenue.

