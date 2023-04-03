ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on preferred pronoun bill

(none)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the North Dakota House attempted to override Governor Burgum’s veto on the pronoun bill, however, that did not happen.

The final vote was 56-36, short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto. The bill would have restricted how the state’s public schools refer to transgender students. Governor Burgum said the language in the bill would put an unnecessary burden on teachers and school boards. Many representatives in the House agreed.

“My district is not asking for this, they have assured me if the situation arises that they can deal with it very well. I can guarantee you, they will do a much better job at the local level, than what this body can do,” said Rep. Mitch Ostile, R-Jamestown.

The result of this vote means that the bill will not become law.

Previous Coverage: North Dakota Senate overrides Governor’s veto on pronouns bill, House yet to act

Previous Coverage: Governor Burgum vetoes pronoun bill

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning
Mon. PM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Semi strikes combine on I-94 near New Salem on Saturday
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
ND Legislature defeats two more eminent domain bills
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: spring light goose conservation order through May 14

Latest News

Hot Tots mascot naming competition
Minot Hot Tots open call for mascot name submissions
bismarck
Blizzard will bring major to extreme impacts for parts of ND Tuesday – Wednesday (4/3/23 Evening Weather)
Photo from kgwn.tv
ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on increased speed limit on the interstates
Highway Hurdles
Highway hurdles: how ND DOT decides to close the interstates