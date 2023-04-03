ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on preferred pronoun bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the North Dakota House attempted to override Governor Burgum’s veto on the pronoun bill, however, that did not happen.

The final vote was 56-36, short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto. The bill would have restricted how the state’s public schools refer to transgender students. Governor Burgum said the language in the bill would put an unnecessary burden on teachers and school boards. Many representatives in the House agreed.

“My district is not asking for this, they have assured me if the situation arises that they can deal with it very well. I can guarantee you, they will do a much better job at the local level, than what this body can do,” said Rep. Mitch Ostile, R-Jamestown.

The result of this vote means that the bill will not become law.

