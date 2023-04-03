ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on increased speed limit on the interstates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans traveling the interstate will not be driving faster this summer.

The House did not muster enough votes to override Governor Burgum’s veto changing the interstate speed limit to 80 mph. Many of the lawmakers also had problems with this bill.

“The biggest problem I have now with this is the merging type traffic and stuff on it,” said Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman.

The vote to override the veto failed so the bill will not become law.

