Minot Park Board selects new executive director

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Park District has chosen a new executive director.

Elly DesLauriers was chosen during a special meeting by the Park Board on Friday.

She’s worked in the park district since 2013 and is currently their director of marketing and development.

She’ll replace Ron Merritt, who’s retiring next month after working for Minot Parks in various roles for more than 30 years.

We’ll hear more from the new executive director on what it means to be the new leader later on today.

