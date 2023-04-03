Highway hurdles: how ND DOT decides to close the interstates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we face yet another round of severe winter weather, many people are already changing travel plans in anticipation of closed or impassable roads.

Twenty-seven... that’s how many times the Department of Transportation has shut down a portion or all of North Dakota’s two interstates because of dangerous driving conditions this winter season. The decision by the Highway Patrol — in partnership with the DOT — to close any road is a call that requires lots of consideration.

“Typically, a closure happens in the overnight hours when visibility becomes so poor that, for one, our operators can’t make a difference on the roadway, they can’t see the hood of their truck sometimes, we’ll usually pull the plows off and have the interstate closed,” said Jordan Woroniecki, maintenance coordinator for the Bismarck District of the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Due to this longer than average winter and poor or dangerous driving conditions over the holiday season, many people had to postpone trips because of closed interstates.

“A few, of course, I feel like everybody has,” said Dylan Geiger of Mandan

Others have battled the elements to stay on course.

“Honestly, when a storm comes around, I just go with my gut. If I need to take it slow, I take it slow,” said Alison Hoff of Bowman.

As tired as many people may be of the snow, ice and shoveling, snowplow drivers are probably the North Dakotans who are most ready for spring weather to arrive. They have been clearing roads for the past 144 days, and still have many more hours of work ahead of them clearing the roads.

“It’s been a constant, day after day, week after week, snow fighting experience for our operators,” said Woroniecki.

Plow operators will work 14 hour shifts during events with heavy snow, and the mental and physical toll on them is high. They are often dealing with whiteout conditions and the mental strain of handling all the materials and equipment on the plows.

According to data from the Department of Transportation, Interstates 94 and 29 have been closed for a little more than 430 hours so far this winter season.

