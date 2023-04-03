Bismarck Public Schools cancel in-person learning for Tuesday
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. - Bismarck Public Schools has canceled all in-person learning for PreK/BECEP through grade 12 on Tuesday, April 4 due to the expected blizzard.
While conditions are not predicted to be severe Tuesday morning, potentially extreme weather is expected by the afternoon that may pose a safety concern for students returning home.
In order to minimize disruptions to learning, Tuesday will be a virtual learning day for grades K-12.
Additionally, no practices or competitions/performances will be held on Tuesday, April 4.
