Bismarck Public Schools cancel in-person learning for Tuesday

Winter weather impacting schools
Winter weather impacting schools(MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Bismarck Public Schools has canceled all in-person learning for PreK/BECEP through grade 12 on Tuesday, April 4 due to the expected blizzard.

While conditions are not predicted to be severe Tuesday morning, potentially extreme weather is expected by the afternoon that may pose a safety concern for students returning home.

In order to minimize disruptions to learning, Tuesday will be a virtual learning day for grades K-12.

Additionally, no practices or competitions/performances will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

For a full list of closings and delays across the region, click here.

