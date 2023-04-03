Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority submits proposal for reviving North Coast Hiawatha Line

MISSOULA, Mont. (KUMV) - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has submitted a proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration in the hopes of reviving a former Amtrak route.

Chairman Dave Strohmaier said reestablishing the North Coast Hiawatha Line would improve the economy for rural communities across several states, including Montana and North Dakota. The proposed route would travel from Chicago to Seattle, following interstates 90 and 94, and making stops in Dickinson, Bismarck, and Glendive.

Through the FRA’s Corridor ID Program, officials will work with other entities to develop passenger railway services throughout the country.

Strohmaier said they are hopeful their proposal is chosen thanks to letters of support from BNSF, Amtrak, and senators from both North Dakota and Montana.

