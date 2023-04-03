Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority submits proposal for reviving North Coast Hiawatha Line

Amtrak
Amtrak(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOULA, Mont. (KUMV) - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has submitted a proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration in the hopes of reviving a former Amtrak route.

Chairman Dave Strohmaier said reestablishing the North Coast Hiawatha Line would improve the economy for rural communities across several states, including Montana and North Dakota. The proposed route would travel from Chicago to Seattle, following interstates 90 and 94, and making stops in Dickinson, Bismarck, and Glendive.

Through the FRA’s Corridor ID Program, officials will work with other entities to develop passenger railway services throughout the country.

Strohmaier said they are hopeful their proposal is chosen thanks to letters of support from BNSF, Amtrak, and senators from both North Dakota and Montana.

Previous Coverage: Montana group pushing to bring back Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha route to service

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning
Mon. PM UPDATE: High-impact blizzard expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the Northern Plains
Semi strikes combine on I-94 near New Salem on Saturday
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
ND Legislature defeats two more eminent domain bills
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: spring light goose conservation order through May 14

Latest News

Erika White named state's new election director
Erika White named ND’s new election director
Jeff Lindgren called up to Miami Marlins
Former Larks pitcher Jeff Lindgren becomes first Lark called up to MLB
wind gusts
Noon Weather 4/3/23: Major blizzard update for Tuesday into Wednesday
Elly DesLauriers
Minot Park Board selects new executive director