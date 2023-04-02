Windy Sunday with snow showers across the north; tracking a high-impact snowstorm for Tue./Wed.

By Jacob Morse
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - TONIGHT... Increasing clouds. Chance of rain and snow showers and slight chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the mid teens east to around 30 west.

SUNDAY... Partly sunny north, mostly sunny south. Windy, gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow north and patchy blowing snow regionwide. Highs around 32 to 42.

SUNDAY NIGHT... Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers north. Lows 15 to 20.

MONDAY... Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers north. Highs around 20 north to mid 30s southwest.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY... Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow likely. Windy, gusts up to 50 mph, especially southeast. Blowing snow. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 20s to lower 30s.

THURSDAY... Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs in the mid 20s east to lower 40s west.

See below for forecast graphics (6″+ & 12″+ probability maps for the Colorado Low are at bottom) and watch the video above for more information:

Sunday 5 am CDT snapshot
Sunday 5 am CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Sunday 2 pm CDT snapshot
Sunday 2 pm CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Monday 11 am CDT snapshot
Monday 11 am CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Tuesday 8 am CDT snapshot
Tuesday 8 am CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Tuesday 2pm CDT snapshot
Tuesday 2pm CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Wednesday 7 am CDT snapshot
Wednesday 7 am CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Wednesday 3 pm CDT snapshot
Wednesday 3 pm CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Wednesday 11 pm CDT snapshot
Wednesday 11 pm CDT snapshot(KFYR)
Probability of 6"+ snow Tuesday into Wednesday
Probability of 6"+ snow Tuesday into Wednesday(KFYR)
Probability of 12"+ snow Tuesday into Wednesday
Probability of 12"+ snow Tuesday into Wednesday(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Beulah Police: man killed after shots fired incident Thursday
NDSU Volleyball
UPDATE: NDSU Volleyball bus goes off I-94, passengers safe; UMary to replace NDSU in match
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
Netflix poster
ND Legislature aims to make it illegal to wrongly inseminate someone
Hostage situation-MGN
Jail inmate shot after hostage situation at Montana hospital

Latest News

tuesday night
Windy Sunday with snow showers across the north; tracking a high-impact snowstorm for Tue./Wed. (4/1/23 Weather)
NO TRAVEL ADVISED
Evening Weather 03/31/23
warmer sunday
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/31/2023
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/30/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/30/2023