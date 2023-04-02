Windy Sunday with snow showers across the north; tracking a high-impact snowstorm for Tue./Wed.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - TONIGHT... Increasing clouds. Chance of rain and snow showers and slight chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the mid teens east to around 30 west.

SUNDAY... Partly sunny north, mostly sunny south. Windy, gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow north and patchy blowing snow regionwide. Highs around 32 to 42.

SUNDAY NIGHT... Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers north. Lows 15 to 20.

MONDAY... Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers north. Highs around 20 north to mid 30s southwest.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY... Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow likely. Windy, gusts up to 50 mph, especially southeast. Blowing snow. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 20s to lower 30s.

THURSDAY... Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs in the mid 20s east to lower 40s west.

See below for forecast graphics (6″+ & 12″+ probability maps for the Colorado Low are at bottom) and watch the video above for more information:

Sunday 5 am CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Sunday 2 pm CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Monday 11 am CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Tuesday 8 am CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Tuesday 2pm CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Wednesday 7 am CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Wednesday 3 pm CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Wednesday 11 pm CDT snapshot (KFYR)

Probability of 6"+ snow Tuesday into Wednesday (KFYR)

Probability of 12"+ snow Tuesday into Wednesday (KFYR)

