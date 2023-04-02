Semi strikes combine on I-94 near New Salem on Saturday

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a semi hauling a tanker trailer loaded with diesel fuel struck a combine in a rear-end collision on I-94 westbound two miles east of New Salem at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The combine was traveling west on I-94 on the right shoulder from Mandan to Glen Ullin. As it approached the 41st Avenue overpass, the driver, Michael Shaaf of Glen Ullin, drove into both lanes to cross the bridge, according to the Highway Patrol.

A semi heading west from Mandan to Richardton approached the combine, and the driver, Thomas Johnson of Bismarck, applied the brakes and attempted to evade the combine by steering, but was unable to avoid a collision with the rear of the combine, the Highway Patrol said.

The combine spun due to the collision, but no serious injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were released, according to the Highway Patrol.

I-94 westbound was closed and traffic was rerouted between exits 134 and 127 for two hours and 38 minutes — between 4:10 and 6:48 p.m. — due to the incident on the bridge.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

