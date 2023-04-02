ND Legislature defeats two more eminent domain bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers killed two bills proponents say would have expanded landowners’ rights.

The North Dakota House of Representatives killed Senate Bill 2251, which would’ve required surveyors to obtain written consent from landowners prior to entering their property. They also voted down Senate Bill 2313, which would’ve required legislative management to study fair and just compensation for all eminent domain proceedings.

“This process has occurred over years and the fair market value has always been judged between the buyer and the seller and the courts. So, if we go this way, what’s to say, down the road, we don’t say they should be getting 30% less for their land?” said Representative Dick Anderson, R-Willow City.

The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project, which would carry carbon dioxide from five states and store it underground in North Dakota, has been the subject of much legislation this session. The Legislature has considered a cascade of bills aimed at making it harder for the project to be completed and to expand landowners’ rights. Many of them have failed.

