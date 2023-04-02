Linton Medical Center employee retires after 45 years

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A good nurse or employee at a hospital can make all the difference in a person’s life. Your News Leader spoke with a long-term Linton Medical Center employee to see how she’s made a difference.

It takes a lot of helping hands to run a hospital. Joan Wittmeier has dedicated 45 years of her life to serving Linton and surrounding communities.

”She had miles to drive in the winter. She was here for anything and everything, so I think that’s the best is just talking about the old times,” said Sue Meidinger, HR manager and office manager.

Wittmeier started at Linton Hospital when she was just 21 and has been there ever since, covering many different roles. She’s worked as a nurse, a manager, with mammograms, EEGs, and much more.

”Well, so many of them are relatives or a relative of my coworker or a neighbor and I just have always felt this passion to do and it was my calling,” said Wittmeier.

She says she’s learned many lessons over the years, but some stand out.

”Treat the patients as you want to be treated. I think sometimes we don’t take that into consideration,” said Wittmeier.

She will be missed.

”Anytime you have anyone with that experience and will go the extra mile it’s a big loss,” said Paul Sibernagel, nurse anesthetist.

They spent time celebrating with food and looking through photo books from the years of her work.

”Well, she was very patient and always appreciative of everything everybody did. She was organized and had a big job,” said Lisa Edholm-Moch, operating room nurse.

Wittmeier will continue to be remembered for her friendship and her leadership.

