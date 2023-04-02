Avian influenza poses another outbreak risk this spring

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, avian influenza killed a record number of birds in the U.S. Flocks are starting their migration, which means birds are again at risk of exposure.

North Dakota is an at-risk state with large-flock operations. The large migrating populations put backyard flocks in jeopardy, but producers can block access to wild birds and make sure feed and water are not contaminated. Hunters this spring should also be cautious not to expose farmed birds after they hunt.

“It’s kind of run its course in the wildlife, but it looks like it’s still present across the United States. Last week there were still multiple cases in multiple states and it’s slowly working its way north with the migration,” said Dr. Ethan Andress, state veterinarian.

This virus started in Europe and Asia and is a Euroasian strain. Last year was the first year it moved to the U.S.

