Suspect in 2021 murder in Minot makes first court appearance

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 34-year-old man charged in a 2021 murder in Minot made his first court appearance in the case today (Fri).

Kamauri Kennedy faces AA-felony charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in the June 2021 death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelley, of Minot.

Kelley’s body was found in a burned vehicle on Minot’s southeast side.

Kennedy fled the state, but was tracked down in Macomb County, Michigan, in Aug. 2021, where he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, in which one sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries.

Kennedy will be arraigned May 4. He remains in custody without bond due to his serving a federal sentence, and will remain in custody in Ward County until this case is completed.

