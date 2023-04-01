ND House decides to revisit plan to fund free school lunches for students who qualify

(Dakota News Now)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, the North Dakota House decided to bring back discussion on an expansion of free school lunches for students who qualify. On Monday, the Senate had failed a bill that would have covered meals for students whose families are between 130% and 200% of the poverty level.

The House decided to appropriate six million dollars to Senate Bill 2284 which would cover the cost of lunches to families who may be experiencing food insecurity. Now it will be sent to the appropriations committee where they will discuss the proposal. After this, the chamber would vote and decide if it should go back to the Senate. If both chambers cannot agree on the new proposal, a conference committee would be formed with members from both the House and Senate to get to an agreement.

Previous Coverage: ND Legislature votes down free school lunches

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Beulah Police: man killed after shots fired incident Thursday
NDSU Volleyball
UPDATE: NDSU Volleyball bus goes off I-94, passengers safe; UMary to replace NDSU in match
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
Netflix poster
ND Legislature aims to make it illegal to wrongly inseminate someone
Hostage situation-MGN
Jail inmate shot after hostage situation at Montana hospital

Latest News

Virtual Behavioral Health Appointments
Sanford rolls out new Virtual Behavioral Health Appointments
Britta Curl
Britta Curl earns spot on 2023 U.S. National Team for IIHF World Championships
Williston Police Department PIO Heather Cook and son Maverick
Williston polar plunge to help bring Special Olympics back to community
AIHEC MENS BRACKET
6 PM Sportscast KMOT 03/31/23