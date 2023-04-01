ND House decides to revisit plan to fund free school lunches for students who qualify

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, the North Dakota House decided to bring back discussion on an expansion of free school lunches for students who qualify. On Monday, the Senate had failed a bill that would have covered meals for students whose families are between 130% and 200% of the poverty level.

The House decided to appropriate six million dollars to Senate Bill 2284 which would cover the cost of lunches to families who may be experiencing food insecurity. Now it will be sent to the appropriations committee where they will discuss the proposal. After this, the chamber would vote and decide if it should go back to the Senate. If both chambers cannot agree on the new proposal, a conference committee would be formed with members from both the House and Senate to get to an agreement.

