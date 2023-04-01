Legacy Baseball, Softball stay busy with wiffle ball tournament

This spring has been anything but traditional for the outdoor sports. Jeff Roberts captured the...
This spring has been anything but traditional for the outdoor sports. Jeff Roberts captured the sights & sounds of an indoor competition at Legacy's Haussler Gym.(none)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more ways than one to build a team--the obvious one is to improve each day in a traditional practice setting.

This spring has been anything but traditional for the outdoor sports.

Jeff Roberts captured the sights & sounds of an indoor competition at Legacy’s Haussler Gym.

“That’s why you’re all-state Vasey. All-State wiffle ball player.”

Holly Schild, Legacy Head Softball Coach: “We have to get creative. Gym space is hard to find. Everybody wants to be outside, so finding ways to keep kids excited. We have competitive kids, so what better way to get a competitive practice in than doing something competitive together.”

“She’s on a tear, get out of her way. Absolute tear she is.”

Abby Funk, Senior: “It’s been tough to have game-like situations. This is just a fun thing to do to get back into that.”

Marcus Butts, Junior: “We were inside facing live (at-bats) yesterday, it gets kind of stressful, you just gotta take a deep breathe and have some fun out here today.”

Funk: “I think that the Saber community is very close, and I’ve been very fortunate to be with them for four or five years now, so it’s always been rally fun”

“Make that play!”

Butts: “Being inside, there’s one thing our coaches preach. It can get boring, you gotta make the most of it. If you want to be great, you can’t get bored. You gotta go with the flow, whatever that may be, this is the situation, so we’re going to make the most of it.”

“Rock, paper, scissors, shoot.”

Funk: “I’m definitely going to remember this when I’m done with softball this year and when we couldn’t go outside, but were able to get to play and have fun with each other.”

“Sabers softball, just manufacturing.”

Schild: “We have, as you can tell, a goofy group of kids. Even at the end of a not-so-good practice, one of them will just say something silly to break the ice. At the end of the day, it’s about having fun and building relationships with these kids, and I think that’s what we do in the gym everyday.”

“Sabers on three... one, two, three, Sabers.”

They played a four team round-robin Friday. The Legacy baseball team was scheduled to begin this weekend.

Softball was slated to start next week, but the weather has everything in a holding pattern right now.

