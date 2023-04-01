Governor’s powers, healthcare access bills passed by Senate

Legislative term limits
Legislative term limits
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Senate passed a pair of bills Friday regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on society.

The Senate passed HB 1167 which would essentially prevent the Governor from using his or her executive powers to limit the number of physical polling places. in the event of a disaster or emergency, such as a pandemic.

The Senate also passed HB 1502 which would prevent hospitals from being able to deny treatment to someone based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Both bills would go to the Governor’s desk for signature. However three Senators who were absent Friday could call the bills back to the floor if they so choose next week.

