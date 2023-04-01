Britta Curl earns spot on 2023 U.S. National Team for IIHF World Championships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the heels of winning her third national championship with the Wisconsin Badgers, Britta Curl is heading to Brampton, Ontario to play with Team USA in the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Hockey Championships.

This will be the Bismarck native’s third time competing at the IIHF Championships. She helped the U.S. National Team win silver in 2021, and played in the IIHF Under-18 World Championships in 2018.

In total, this will be Curl’s 10th time playing for the Red, White, and Blue since 2016.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.