Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting death last night.
Prosectors say 38-year-old Shawn Gramkow fired a gun in Fanatics restaurant and bar and killed a 23-year-old man and injured another who was transported to Bismarck for treatment.
Police say Gramkow fled the scene and they caught him during a traffic stop shortly after.
Gramhow is charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.