Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting death last night.

Prosectors say 38-year-old Shawn Gramkow fired a gun in Fanatics restaurant and bar and killed a 23-year-old man and injured another who was transported to Bismarck for treatment.

Police say Gramkow fled the scene and they caught him during a traffic stop shortly after.

Gramhow is charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

