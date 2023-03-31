Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified

Shawn Gramkow arrested
Shawn Gramkow arrested(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting death last night.

Prosectors say 38-year-old Shawn Gramkow fired a gun in Fanatics restaurant and bar and killed a 23-year-old man and injured another who was transported to Bismarck for treatment.

Police say Gramkow fled the scene and they caught him during a traffic stop shortly after.

Gramhow is charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

