Quartet of Bishop Ryan student-athletes sign to continue careers in-state

Bishop Ryan's Magee Rovig, Christopher McMahon, Brady Feller, and Ian Johnson all signed to...
Bishop Ryan's Magee Rovig, Christopher McMahon, Brady Feller, and Ian Johnson all signed to continue their academic and athletics careers at in-state colleges and universities.(Jason Feller)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A quartet of Bishop Ryan student-athletes will be keeping their talents in state.

The students signed to continue their academic and athletics careers at a special signing event at the school Thursday morning.

Magee Rovig will play volleyball at Dickinson State.

Christopher McMahon will run track and cross country across the street at Minot State.

Your News Leader already reported on Brady Feller committing to basketball at Williston State. Now he’s joined by his friend Ian Johnson.

We caught up with a few of the students on what this next stage means to them.

“All the fans, my parents, my family, the school as a whole, and the community, it’s been humbling to see all the support that I’ve received,” said Maggie.

“Means a lot because I’ve been working really hard for it, and I’m just excited to run at the next level,” said Christopher.

“Means a lot. Put a lot of hard work into my career here at Bishop Ryan for basketball, and just means a lot to go to the next level, and especially play with one of my longtime friends,” said Brady.

We were unable to talk with Ian, as he was traveling with his family, but congratulations to all four students on their futures!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Jacob Luman
Williston man charged with abusing five-week-old child
A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other...
Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others

Latest News

Ondrej Pavel played for the Tauros in the 2017-18 season, where he tallied 18 points, including...
Minotauros alum Ondrej Pavel signs deal with NHL’s Avalanche
North Dakota State announced that senior Jacob Rodin is the first Bison man to win the honor.
Kenmare’s Jacob Rodin named Summit League’s top indoor track athlete
Some of the best basketball teams from tribal colleges across the country are in New Town for...
Day one scores at AIHEC National Basketball Tournament in New Town
Wisconsin hires Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State