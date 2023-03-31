Quartet of Bishop Ryan student-athletes sign to continue careers in-state

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A quartet of Bishop Ryan student-athletes will be keeping their talents in state.

The students signed to continue their academic and athletics careers at a special signing event at the school Thursday morning.

Magee Rovig will play volleyball at Dickinson State.

Christopher McMahon will run track and cross country across the street at Minot State.

Your News Leader already reported on Brady Feller committing to basketball at Williston State. Now he’s joined by his friend Ian Johnson.

We caught up with a few of the students on what this next stage means to them.

“All the fans, my parents, my family, the school as a whole, and the community, it’s been humbling to see all the support that I’ve received,” said Maggie.

“Means a lot because I’ve been working really hard for it, and I’m just excited to run at the next level,” said Christopher.

“Means a lot. Put a lot of hard work into my career here at Bishop Ryan for basketball, and just means a lot to go to the next level, and especially play with one of my longtime friends,” said Brady.

We were unable to talk with Ian, as he was traveling with his family, but congratulations to all four students on their futures!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.