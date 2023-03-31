NDSU Volleyball Bus off I-94

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday’s exhibition volleyball match in Beach between North Dakota State and Montana State has been canceled.

The bus carrying the Bison went off I-94.

The NDSU Volleyball team is returning to Fargo tonight and again, Saturday’s match in Beach has been canceled.

The following is a release from NDSU Sports Information:

Statement from NDSU Athletics

Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday afternoon, the North Dakota State University women’s volleyball team was on a bus that went off Interstate 94 while traveling to an exhibition match scheduled for Saturday in Beach, N.D.

The driver and passengers are all safe. We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.

Due to weather and road conditions, the team will be returning to Fargo tonight and Saturday’s exhibition match with Montana State has been canceled.

