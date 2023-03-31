Minotauros alum Ondrej Pavel signs deal with NHL’s Avalanche

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KMOT) – For the second time in as many weeks, a former Minot Minotauro has signed with an NHL team.

Ondrej Pavel has signed with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

It’s a two-year, entry-level deal.

Pavel played for the Tauros in the 2017-18 season, where he tallied 18 points, including 8 goals.

He just finished his junior season at Minnesota State University.

Pavel will join the Colorado Eagles on a pro tryout contract for the remainder of this season.

