Kenmare’s Jacob Rodin named Summit League’s top indoor track athlete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KMOT) - A Kenmare native is the top indoor track athlete for the Summit League.

North Dakota State announced that senior Jacob Rodin is the first Bison man to win the honor.

He won titles in the 800m, 4x400m relay, and distance medley relay this season.

NDSU said he was the only man to win three gold medals at the conference championships.

More information on Rodin’s honor can be found on the NDSU Athletics website.

Image courtesy: NDSU Athletics

