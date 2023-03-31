Jail inmate shot after hostage situation at Montana hospital

GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — A northeastern Montana sheriff’s deputy shot a jail inmate who had taken a hostage at the hospital in Glasgow, Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer said.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital.

The inmate was flown to a hospital in Billings for treatment. Officials have not released the inmate’s name, said why the inmate was at the hospital or how extensive their injuries are.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, Boyer said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not say who was taken hostage or how. A hospital employee and a detention officer were also involved in the incident, Boyer said. No one else was injured.

