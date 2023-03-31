Grading changes to BPS middle schools

Grading changes
Grading changes(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck School Board voted to change the way middle school students are graded.

Standard based grading, such as S and S plus, is used for K through eighth graders. Ninth through 12th graders have percentage-based grading like A, B, C and D. Board president Jon Lee stated he wanted middle schoolers to be changed to percentage-based grades to get them ready for high school. “We feel middle school and high school grading must be aligned in order to better prepare our students for high school,” said Lee.

The change will take place next fall.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Beulah Police: man killed after shots fired incident Thursday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Photo from kgwn.tv
Governor Burgum vetoes bill that would increase state’s highway speed limit
Jacob Luman
Williston man charged with abusing five-week-old child

Latest News

NDSU Volleyball
NDSU Volleyball Bus off I-94
More questions than answers
Bismarck Students react to Nashville shooting; here’s how parents should respond
701x GPS tags
New tech tags help ranchers track livestock
Curling
Bismarck curling team off to compete in National Championship