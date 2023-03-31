Grading changes to BPS middle schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck School Board voted to change the way middle school students are graded.

Standard based grading, such as S and S plus, is used for K through eighth graders. Ninth through 12th graders have percentage-based grading like A, B, C and D. Board president Jon Lee stated he wanted middle schoolers to be changed to percentage-based grades to get them ready for high school. “We feel middle school and high school grading must be aligned in order to better prepare our students for high school,” said Lee.

The change will take place next fall.

