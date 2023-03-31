Day one scores at AIHEC National Basketball Tournament in New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - The high school basketball season may be over, but there’s still a major tournament going on in our state.

Some of the best basketball teams from tribal colleges across the country are in New Town for this year’s national title.

Turtle Mountain Community College and the host Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College are among the teams taking part this year.

The tournament runs through Saturday, April 1, at three locations in New Town--the Northern Lights Center, the Johnny Bird Event Center, and the 4 Bears Event Center.

A breakdown of the three-day bracket can be found on the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College website.

Here’s a rundown of the scores from Thursday’s games:

4 Bears Event Center

(M) IAIA 30 / TMCC 53

(M) SWC 49 / NWIC 55

(M) CDKC 55 / NHSC 59

(M) NTU 32 / LBHC 48

(M) CMN 45 / NHSC 66

(W) CDKC 72 / SWC 45

(W) IAIA 4 / NHSC 65

Johnny Bird Gym

(M) SKC 65 / SCC 83

(M) FPCC 48 / CDKC 83

(M) LBHC 66 / SCC 81

(M) NTU 38 / SKC 71

(W) TMCC 114 / IAIA 37

(W) CMN 25 / NWIC 60

Northern Lights Gym

(M) IAIA 16 / NWIC 53

(M) TMCC 63 / SWC 67

(M) CMN 38 / FPCC 54

(W) SKC 44 / NTU 34

(W) NWIC 56 / NHSC 51

(W) OLC 46 / SWC 39

(W) NTU 37 / CDKC 68

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.