Bismarck Students react to Nashville shooting; here’s how parents should respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The news of the Nashville school shooting has left many across the country reeling. Here in North Dakota, students are grappling with the fear and uncertainty that comes with such a tragedy.

I spoke with students here to understand their feelings and to a child therapist who specializes in trauma.

Students are feeling a wide array of emotions... “Upset,” said Bismarck State College student Chase Urbanek. “Mad,” said Bismarck State College student Kayden Camacho. “Sad,” said Bismarck State College student Leo Seguin.

The tragedy in Nashville is leaving students like Leo Seguin with more questions than answers. “I’m concerned and sad at the same time because people don’t need to die this way. It’s a constant problem in America, and I don’t know why this keeps happening,” Seguin said.

Seguin is not alone. Many students at Bismarck State College say they share similar sentiments. “I am concerned for everywhere, I guess. Every kind of school. It should not be a thing that we have to worry about,” said Kayden Camacho.

While these incidents are leaving students upset, it can also be challenging to find the words to help as a parent. Crisis and Clinical Mental Health Counselor Valerie Meyers specializes in kids and trauma. She says when tragedies occur, it can be a teachable moment. “Social media and the news is everywhere. So, they hear it. So, we want to have those open conversations with them. If our children start to talk about it, we don’t want to shun them and not talk about it. We also don’t want to scare them,” said Meyers.

Meyers says there are certain things a parent should avoid to reduce students’ stress. “When adults start to lead or put their own feelings on things, that’s when children get scared. So as an adult, we want to stay calm and not frightened or scared about the situation,” said Meyers. Regardless of how your student might be feeling, she says it’s important to address the situation with calmness, compassion and a listening ear.

As we learn more about Nashville and other school shootings, experts say it’s clear that this is a critical issue that needs to be addressed. Here in North Dakota, we can work to create safe and supportive environments for our children and encourage those who need help to seek it out. Meyers says we can do this by remaining calm, allowing students to lead the conversation and avoiding interjecting our own emotions into the situation.

