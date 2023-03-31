After train derailment, MN Lawmakers introduce legislation to improve rail safety

RAYMOND, MN
RAYMOND, MN(Gray TV)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- Thursday’s train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota prompted a national response as state and federal leaders rushed to contain an ethanol spill in the southwest Minnesota town.

On Friday, the Minnesota Senate Transportation Committee heard a bill that would improve railroad safety within the state of Minnesota.

The conveniently-timed hearing was scheduled before the derailment took place and the bill was introduced by Senator Robert Kupec (DFL - Moorhead).

“Rail Transportation and pipelines play an important role in our economy. We need to ensure that the Minnesota communities that they pass through have the proper knowledge and tools to protect life and property,” Kupec said during the bill’s introductory hearing.

It establishes training protocols for rail workers and emergency response teams to help deal with any potentially hazardous situations like the one that happened in Raymond. It also sets aside funding for said training.

The bill was referred to the Senate judiciary committee and will likely be recommended for inclusion in the state’s transportation omnibus bill later on in the legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Beulah Police: man killed after shots fired incident Thursday
NDSU Volleyball
UPDATE: NDSU Volleyball bus goes off I-94, passengers safe; UMary to replace NDSU in match
Shawn Gramkow arrested
Suspect in Beulah shooting death identified
Netflix poster
ND Legislature aims to make it illegal to wrongly inseminate someone
Hostage situation-MGN
Jail inmate shot after hostage situation at Montana hospital

Latest News

tuesday night
Windy Sunday with snow showers across the north; tracking a high-impact snowstorm for Tue./Wed. (4/1/23 Weather)
Aaron Erickson at the hospital after getting his new heart.
‘It was surreal’: Moorhead teen continues to recover after heart transplant
Virtual Behavioral Health Appointments
Sanford rolls out new Virtual Behavioral Health Appointments
ND House decides to revisit plan to fund free school lunches for students who qualify
Britta Curl
Britta Curl earns spot on 2023 U.S. National Team for IIHF World Championships