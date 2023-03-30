Williston man charged with abusing five-week-old child

Jacob Luman
Jacob Luman(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston police have arrested a man accused of abusing a five-week-old child.

Police say Jacob Luman injured the child, resulting in permanent brain damage. They were notified by medical staff at CHI St. Alexius on March 14 that the baby had brain and bone injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma.

The baby was flown to another medical facility. The baby’s status has not been released at this time.

Through an investigation, police say Luman admitted to violently shaking the baby and throwing a bassinet with the baby inside.

Luman has been charged with felony child abuse of a victim under six-years-old and is currently being held inside the Williams County Correctional Center.

