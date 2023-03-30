White Shield rec center becomes pivotal part of community

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KMOT) – Workout facilities in rural settings can be difficult to find.

Your News Leader visited a gym in White Shield that opened a year and a half ago to find out what has made it one of the cornerstones in the community.

Scarlett Parlier lives about 20 minutes from the Arikara Fitness and Recreation Center. She said working out at home was how she used to stay active.

”I really didn’t have anywhere to go that I wasn’t going to travel far for,” said Parlier.

Now she tries to come to the gym at least five days a week and during the slower periods of the day. After a hard workout, she said she enjoys having the option to go to the sauna or the pool to relax.

The building also has options for people of all ages who don’t want to exercise: a movie theater, a golf simulator and places like the nutrition bar to eat.

The Tskaatit Coffee Lodge is planning to open in a couple weeks.

”We are excited about being part of the community in the heart of the community,” said Pamela Nicholson, manager of the coffee bar.

Steven Blacksmith, a fitness tech at the center, said it would’ve been nice to have this spot when he was a child.

”A lot of younger kids don’t lift, but now they’ve been starting to lift more because the gym’s open,” said Blacksmith.

According to a 2019 article by the National Indian Council on Aging, Native Americans have the highest rates of type II diabetes, which is more than 50%. Manager Mark Nolan says he had been diagnosed over a year ago.

”It’s showing the kids in the community that fitness is just not something that’s boring. It helps you when it comes to life, later in life,” said Nolan.

Blacksmith said he’s seen people’s progress from one lap to walking miles.

”I call it, ‘the fitty,’” said Blacksmith.

After school and work, the gym really gets busy.

The April Spring Challenge will happen all month for biking, running and AMT. The top finishers will be given prizes.

You can sign up in person or call them at 701-743-4798.

